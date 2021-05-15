Braves’ Anderson loses no-hit bid in 7th inning vs Brewers

MLB Baseball
Posted: / Updated:

MILWAUKEE (AP)Atlanta Braves right-hander Ian Anderson has lost his no-hit bid in the seventh inning against the Milwaukee Brewers.

Daniel Vogelbach led off the seventh with a single and Pablo Reyes followed with a double, finishing Anderson.

Anderson had struck out four and walked four in the first six innings. The 23-year-old righty was backed by the Braves defense when they turned a crisp double play to end the sixth.

Anderson began the game with a 2-1 record in seven starts this season.

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources

MORE NEWS RESOURCES