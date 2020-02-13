Closings & Delays
Boxberger, Sean Rodriguez agree to deals with Miami Marlins

MLB Baseball
Posted: / Updated:

JUPITER, Fla. (AP)Right-hander Brad Boxberger and utilityman Sean Rodriguez agreed to terms on minor league deals with the Miami Marlins that include invitations to big league spring training.

Boxberger went 1-3 with a 5.40 ERA for the Kansas City Royals last year. He is an eight-year veteran with a 3.59 career ERA for four teams.

Rodriguez, a 12-year veteran, batted .223 in 76 games for the Philadelphia Phillies last season. He has a career .226 average with five teams.

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

