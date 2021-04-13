Blue Jays’ Hyun Jin Ryu to face Yankees on rare five days’ rest

The Toronto Blue Jays will start left-hander Hyun Jin Ryu on five days’ rest Tuesday night against the visiting New York Yankees as they try to draw even in the three-game series at Dunedin, Fla.

The Yankees won the series opener 3-1 on Monday behind the strong pitching of Gerrit Cole and two home runs and three RBIs by his batterymate, Kyle Higashioka.

The Yankees backup catcher has five career homers against the Blue Jays. The other three came last Sept. 16.

“We know about his power,” Yankees manager Aaron Boone said. “He demonstrated that last year. Obviously, we needed every bit of it.”

Having seen Cole, New York’s ace, for the second time already this season, the Blue Jays will be starting their ace when Ryu (0-1, 2.92 ERA) faces the Yankees for the second time of the season.

Blue Jays manager Charlie Montoyo said he will try to give Ryu and other starters the extra day of rest when possible this season.

“Because it’s a long year and because of the 60 games (in 2020), any chance we have to do that, we’ll do it,” Montoyo said before the game Monday. “You never know with the schedule how many times you can do that, but that’s always good for a pitcher, and I know Ryu doesn’t mind it. Whenever we get a chance, he’ll probably get the five days with the extra day.”

Ryu (0-1, 2.92) did not factor into the decision Opening Day against the Yankees when he allowed two earned runs in 5 1/3 innings. He took the loss last Wednesday when he allowed two runs in seven innings against the Texas Rangers.

He is 1-2 with a 5.53 ERA in five career starts against the Yankees.

The Blue Jays won two of three games in New York to open the season.

Ryu will oppose right-hander Jameson Taillon (0-0, 3.86), who will make his second start of the season. He made his Yankees debut on Wednesday when he allowed two runs and struck out seven in 4 2/3 innings against the Baltimore Orioles. He missed the 2020 season while recovering from Tommy John surgery.

Taillon has a 1-0 (3.00) in his career against Toronto.

Yankees center fielder Aaron Hicks did not play Monday night in the wake of the fatal police shooting of 20-year-old Daunte Wright in the Minneapolis suburb of Brooklyn Center, Minn. Boone said that DH Giancarlo Stanton also considered sitting out before deciding to play.

Boone said that Hicks approached him about two hours before game time on Monday.

“He’s having a tough time right now,” Boone said. “We had a conversation in my office, and he just felt like it was best to not be in the starting lineup tonight. I certainly support that, and we’ll try to rally around him the best we can. The situation is heartbreaking right now in Minneapolis, and it’s hit him particularly hard.”

Mike Tauchman started in center field instead.

Hicks has strong ties to the Minneapolis area, having been drafted in 2008 by the Twins. He played for the team in 2013-15.

