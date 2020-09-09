Back above .500, Giants look to top Mariners again

The San Francisco Giants’ left field platoon of Alex Dickerson and Darin Ruf is causing double trouble for opponents.

The pair have helped boost the Giants (22-21) above .500 for the first time since they were 5-4 on Aug. 1.

Dickerson and Ruf both homered Tuesday night as the Giants rallied from a four-run deficit to defeat the visiting Seattle Mariners 6-5. San Francisco earned its fourth win in a row while snapping the Mariners’ six-game streak.

The teams will wrap up their two-game, interleague series on Wednesday evening.

With the Giants trailing 5-1, the left-handed-hitting Dickerson homered with one out in the third inning. The blast sparked the San Francisco offense, which has scored four or more runs in 10 consecutive games for the first time since 2007.

With the score tied at 5-5 in the seventh, Giants manager Gabe Kapler called on the right-handed-hitting Ruf to face Mariners left-handed reliever Anthony Misiewicz. Ruf, who had a key two-run single after coming off the bench Monday in the Giants’ 4-2 victory against Arizona, responded by going deep to left-center field for his fourth career pinch-hit homer.

“It’s a lot of fun mainly because most of the time it’s not going to work out that way where you’re going to get a home run from the left side and then Ruf’s going to come in and pinch-hit and hit a big home run,” Kapler said. “That just doesn’t happen that frequently, so when it does work out in your favor, you remember how often it goes the other way.”

This is Ruf’s first year back in the major leagues after spending three seasons in South Korea.

Dickerson, who was questionable for the game after fouling a ball off his right knee Monday, praised Kapler’s decision.

“That was awesome,” Dickerson said. “To make a move and the guy immediately does the best thing you can do and hits a home run … it was awesome production.”

Mauricio Dubon also homered for the Giants, Donovan Solano had three hits and scored twice, and Brandon Belt singled twice and had two RBIs.

“We have guys that can hit the ball out of this ballpark, out of other ballparks,” Kapler said. “One of the things that we continue to say and that we’ve seen play out is that we’re not out of games, so we can handle an early deficit and trust that we have the guys who can hit singles but also hit balls in the gaps and sometimes in the seats.”

Left-hander Tyler Anderson (1-3, 5.18 ERA) is scheduled to start Wednesday for the Giants against Mariners lefty Nick Margevicius (1-2, 3.86).

Anderson has made three consecutive starts against Arizona, throwing a three-hitter in the first before losing the past two. He is 0-1 with a 6.55 ERA in two career starts against Seattle.

Margevicius went 1-1 with a 1.64 ERA in two starts against the Giants last season when he was pitching for the San Diego Padres. He hasn’t pitched since Aug. 28.

Mariners starter Ljay Newsome was knocked out of the Tuesday game in the second inning after getting hit on the right (pitching) wrist by a line drive from San Francisco’s Brandon Crawford.

That left the bullpen to finish off the game, and the five relievers surrendered a total of five runs in 6 2/3 innings.

“A lot of those guys haven’t been in because our starting pitching has been going so deep,” said Mariners manager Scott Servais, whose rebuilding team is 19-23. “There are going to be nights like (Tuesday) where those guys have to step up.”

