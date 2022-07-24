MILWAUKEE (AP)Pitcher Aaron Ashby’s $20.5 million, five-year contract with the Milwaukee Brewers that starts next year would be worth $41.5 million over seven seasons if a pair of club options are exercised.

The deal, announced Saturday, could increase to $46 million over seven years through escalators for innings pitched and his finish in Cy Young Award voting.

A 24-year-old left-hander who made his major league debut in June last year, Ashby has a $704,500 salary this season.

His new deal includes a $1 million signing bonus payable within 30 days of the contract’s approval by the commissioner’s office.

He gets salaries of $1 million next year, $1.25 million in 2024 and then $3.25 million in 2025, $5.5 million in 2026 and $7.5 million in 2027, the three seasons he would have been eligible for arbitration.

Milwaukee has a $9 million team option with a $1 million buyout for 2028, the first season Ashby would have been eligible for free agency, and a $13 million option for 2027.

The 2028 option could increase by $1.5 million for innings from 2025-27: $250,000 each for 450 and 480, and $500,000 apiece for 510 and 540. It also could increase by $1.5 million based on Cy Young Award voting from 2023-27: $1.5 million for first in any year, $750,000 for second through fifth, and $500,000 for sixth through 10th.

The 2029 option could increase by $1.5 million for innings in 2028: $250,000 each for 150 and 160, and $500,000 apiece for 170 and 180. It would go up by $2 million if he wins a Cy Young in 2028, $1 million for second through fifth and $750,000 for sixth through 10th.

His salaries have a maximum of $11.5 million for 2028 and $15 million for 2029.

Ashby would get a $500,000 assignment bonus if traded. The deal also includes award bonuses and provides he gets a hotel suite on road trips.

He is 2-7 with a 4.56 ERA and one save in 12 starts and six relief appearances this season, striking out 83 in 69 innings.

Ashby made his big league debut in June 2021, and he went 3-2 with a 4.55 ERA in four starts and nine relief appearances. He is the nephew of Andy Ashby, who pitched for five major league teams from 1991-2004.

