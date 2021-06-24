A’s Fiers likely not throwing another month after injection

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP)Oakland Athletics right-hander Mike Fiers likely won’t throw for at least another four weeks after an injection for his sprained right elbow.

Manager Bob Melvin said Thursday that Fiers, who last pitched May 6, won’t need surgery after he felt discomfort when trying to resume throwing this week. Fiers, who has made only two starts this season and hasn’t pitched since May 6, visited with Dr. James Andrews on Wednesday.

”Nothing structural as far as needing surgery at this point, but he will get a PRP injection and then probably no-throw for up to four weeks,” Melvin said before the A’s finished a four-game series in Texas. ”So it’s going to be a while before he even starts playing catch again.”

Fiers missed the first 22 games of the season because of a lumbar strain before his debut April 30 and made his only other start May 6. He went on the 10-day IL on May 8 because of the elbow injury, and was later moved to the 60-day IL.

Melvin said the A’s still believe there is a possibility for the 36-year-old Fiers to pitch again this season.

”We wouldn’t continue to go down this path if we didn’t think there was some time left with it,” Melvin said. ”That’s probably on the conservative side, four weeks. I don’t know that it can happen sooner than that, but that’s just kind of the timetable the doctors put on it right now.”

