AP Source: White Sox, Rodón agree to $3 million, 1-year deal

CHICAGO (AP)The Chicago White Sox have agreed to a $3 million, one-year contract with pitcher Carlos Rodon, a person familiar with the negotiations said on Saturday.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the deal is subject to a successful physical.

The White Sox nontendered Rodon last month, making him a free agent. But they didn’t rule out re-signing him.

Rodon was selected by Chicago with the No. 3 overall pick in the 2014 amateur draft. He broke into the majors the following season and looked as if he could be a key member of the team’s rotation for years to come before he was hampered by a series of injuries.

The 28-year-old left-hander is 29-33 with a 4.14 ERA in 97 career major league games, including 92 starts. He made four appearances last year, going 0-2 with an 8.22 ERA.

