AP source: LHP Justin Wilson agrees to deal with Yankees

NEW YORK (AP)Left-hander Justin Wilson is set to return to the New York Yankees after two seasons across town with the Mets, agreeing Monday to a one-year contract that includes player and club options for 2022, a person familiar with the deal told The Associated Press.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the deal was subject to a successful physical.

Wilson joins a bullpen headed by closer Aroldis Chapman and Zack Britton, both left-handers. Hard-throwing right-hander Chad Green is joined by side-arming right-hander Darren O’Day, who was signed after the Yankees dealt Adam Ottovino to Boston in a cost-cutting move.

The 33-year-old Wilson was 5-0 with a 3.10 ERA in 74 appearances for the Yankees in 2015, then moved on to Detroit and the Chicago Cubs before spending 2019 and 2020 with the Mets. He was 2-1 with a 3.66 ERA in 19 2/3 innings over 23 appearances last season. He struck out 23 and walked nine.

Wilson averaged 95 mph with his fastball, throwing it slightly more often than on half his pitches. He also throws cutters, mixing in an occasional slider and curveball.

Wilson is a nine-year major league veteran who spent his first three seasons with Pittsburgh.

New York also was finalizing a minor league contract with catcher Robinson Chirinos, who would report to big league spring training. The 36-year-old split last season with Texas and the Mets, who acquired him on Aug. 31. He hit .162 with one homer and seven RBIs in 74 at-bats over 26 games.

Chirinos also is a nine-year big league veteran who had two homers and three RBIs for Houston in its 2019 World Series loss to Washington. His best seasons were with Texas in 2018, when he batted .222 with 18 homers and 65 RBIs, and with Houston in 2019, when he hit .238 with 17 homers and 58 RBIs.

