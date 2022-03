Sparkle the Kindness Bear now sits at west side sports …

Busy Albuquerque intersection could get upgrades

‘Cowboys for Trump’ founder facing charges for failing …

APD bait cars net two arrests in two days

Woman accused in deadly wrong-way crash in court …

Governor announces special legislative session in …

ABQ BioPark announces pregnancies of two primates

APD to implement new GPS dispatch system

Shoplifting suspect accused of opening fire outside …

Ruidoso officials warn not to interact with wild …

BernCo courthouse therapy dogs provide emotional …