PHOENIX (AP)The Arizona Diamondbacks and right-hander Zach Davies have agreed to a $5 million, one-year contract that includes a mutual option for 2024, according to a person familiar with the deal.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Wednesday because the move had not been announced.

The 29-year-old Davies signed with the Diamondbacks last season and went 2-5 with a 4.09 ERA over 27 starts. The eight-year veteran figures to remain at the back end of a rotation that includes Merrill Kelly, Zac Gallen and Madison Bumgarner.

Davies gets a $4.7 million salary next season. There are several available performance bonuses that could make the deal worth $8.45 million if he starts at least 30 games.

Both sides have a $5.5 million option for 2024, or the team could pay a $300,000 buyout.

Davies, who went to high school in Arizona, is 58-53 with a 4.14 ERA in 182 major league starts with the Brewers, Padres, Cubs and Diamondbacks.

AP Baseball Writer Ronald Blum in New York contributed to this report.

