Angels outfielder Brian Goodwin goes to salary arbitration

MLB Baseball
PHOENIX (AP)Los Angeles Angels outfielder Brian Goodwin asked an arbitration panel for a raise to $2.2 million and the team argued for $1.85 million during a hearing Tuesday.

Goodwin hit .262 last year and set career bests with 17 homers and 47 RBIs in 458 plate appearances for the Angels, who claimed him off waivers from Kansas City last March. The 29-year-old was eligible for arbitration for the first time after earning $585,500 last year.

A decision by arbitrators Dan Brent, Melinda Gordon, Elizabeth Neumeier is expected Thursday, when decisions also are due for Miami first baseman Jesus Aguilar and Houston backup infielder Aledmys Diaz.

Teams are 6-1 against players this year, beating Boston pitcher Eduardo Rodriguez, Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Joc Pederson, Minnesota pitcher Jose Berrios, Milwaukee closer Josh Hader, Atlanta reliever Shane Greene and Colorado catcher Tony Wolters.

Dodgers reliever Pedro Baez is the lone winning player so far.

Three players remain scheduled for hearings this week: Philadelphia catcher J.T. Realmuto and reliever Hector Neris, and Arizona reliever Archie Bradley.

