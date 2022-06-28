ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP)Angels reliever Archie Bradley broke a bone in his elbow while climbing over the dugout railing during Los Angeles’ massive brawl with the Seattle Mariners on Sunday.

Bradley will be out for at least one month, Angels athletic trainer Mike Frostad said Tuesday. Bradley won’t start a throwing program for four weeks while his elbow heals.

Bradley’s injury is the second to result from the lengthy fracas at Angel Stadium: Mariners catcher Luis Torrens went on the 10-day injured list Monday with a sore left shoulder.

Bradley slipped and fell off the railing when the brouhaha broke out in the second inning immediately after Angels opener Andrew Wantz hit Seattle’s Jesse Winker with a pitch. Bradley didn’t pitch Sunday or in Los Angeles’ win over the White Sox on Monday night.

Wantz also threw a pitch behind Julio Rodriguez in the first inning Sunday, one night after Seattle’s Erik Swanson threw a pitch near the head of Mike Trout in the ninth inning. Six players and both managers were ejected after the fight, and 12 suspensions were handed out Monday to players, coaches and team personnel.

The heavily bearded Bradley is in his first season with the Angels, who signed him last March to bolster their perpetually poor bullpen. He is 0-1 with a 4.82 ERA and two saves in 21 appearances for Los Angeles, but he spent time on the injured list earlier this season with an abdominal strain.

Angels interim manager Phil Nevin began serving his 10-game suspension Monday. He declined Tuesday to give his opinion about MLB’s handling of the brawl and the subsequent suspensions.

But Nevin found a silver lining: He will be eligible to return for the third game of Los Angeles’ four-game series at Baltimore next weekend. Nevin’s son, Tyler, plays for the Orioles, and Nevin will be able to enjoy two games as a fan.

