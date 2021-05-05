Andrew McCutchen, Phillies attempt to beat Brewers again

The Philadelphia Phillies will play just their 31st game of the season when they host the Milwaukee Brewers on Wednesday.

They’ve already been involved in 14 one-run games and six in a row for the first time since Aug. 27-Sept. 2, 2000. More importantly for the Phillies, they will look to continue their winning streak after capturing two straight for the first time since April 4-5.

Andrew McCutchen has played a large role in the two-game winning streak, especially in Tuesday’s 6-5 win over the Brewers, when he hit a pair of solo home runs. It was the 17th career multi-home run game for McCutchen.

“He’s starting to find his stroke a little bit, and it’s important for us,” Phillies manager Joe Girardi said.

“Having the results that I had today, a couple homers, it felt good,” added McCutchen, who is batting just .191. “Still more work to be done. I look at the positives from today and take them into the next game.”

But Bryce Harper wasn’t in the lineup Tuesday for the fifth time in the past six games after taking a recent pitch to the face by Genesis Cabrera of the St. Louis Cardinals. Harper also has been dealing with a sore left wrist.

“Harp is doing OK,” Girardi said. “We’ll continue to treat him. He’s day to day, but it’s probably a day or two at least.”

Outfielder Roman Quinn left Tuesday’s game and needed a reported nine stitches to close a cut on his right index finger.

The Phillies will hand the ball to Chase Anderson, who’s 1-3 with a 5.40 earned run average in five starts. In Anderson’s career against the Brewers, he’s 0-1 with a 6.55 ERA in two starts.

The Brewers, meanwhile, continue to be decimated by injuries.

One day after returning from a back injury to post two hits, Christian Yelich was placed on the injured list again. Yelich, the 2018 National League Most Valuable Player, had previously been out since April 11.

“Nothing happened (Monday) night that necessarily made it worse, but (he) told us that he’s not going to be able to do this on a daily basis,” Brewers manager Craig Counsell said. “And so we need to stop and completely resolve this before we start again. I think Christian would like to know what’s going on. That’s the frustrating part for everyone involved and particularly for him. At this point, we don’t have an answer.”

Yelich is batting .353 in 10 games this season. Sitting out is not how he envisioned the season going.

“I want to be out there, you know? I want to play baseball,” Yelich said. “You want to participate, you want to be with the team, you want to help contribute, especially with what we’ve got going on this year. We’ve got a shot to be pretty good, so you want to be a part of that and contribute, and to not be able to do that and just being on the IL, it always sucks, but even more so when it’s an extended period of time.”

The Brewers will hand the ball to Freddy Peralta to snap their three-game losing streak. Peralta is 3-0 with a 2.25 ERA in six games, five starts.

For Peralta’s career against the Phillies, he’s 0-1 with a 4.50 ERA in two games, one start.

–Field Level Media