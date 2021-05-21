Andersons meet up as the Braves host the Pirates

A pair of Andersons will be in the spotlight Friday when the Atlanta Braves host the Pittsburgh Pirates in the second game of their four-game series.

Atlanta will start right-hander Ian Anderson (3-1, 3.20 ERA) against Pittsburgh left-hander Tyler Anderson (3-3, 4.50). It is the second Anderson vs. Anderson matchup for Ian Anderson, who started and prevailed against the Milwaukee Brewers’ Brett Anderson on May 15. None of the Andersons are related.

Ian Anderson will be making his ninth start of the season; he has struck out 47 in 45 innings. This will be his first career appearance against Pittsburgh.

In his last start, against the Brewers, he allowed one run on two hits, four walks and four strikeouts. He took a no-hitter into the seventh inning and left after the first two batters reached base.

“I like pitching deep into games like that,” Anderson said. “It was a little frustrating not to be able to get the last outs that last inning.”

Tyler Anderson also will be making his ninth start of the season. He had a no-decision in his last start against San Francisco, allowing four runs on six hits and two walks, with seven strikeouts, over five innings.

Anderson has made two career starts against the Braves, going 1-0 with a 6.75 ERA. He has not faced the Braves since 2019, when he was a member of the Colorado Rockies.

The Pirates got catcher Jacob Stallings back in the lineup on Thursday and he popped a two-run homer in his first at-bat since missing two games with a left knee contusion. He was able to spell regular Michael Perez, who endured an 0-for-26 stretch.

“He was itching near the end of the game (on Wednesday) to get back in there,” Pittsburgh manager Derek Shelton said. “The fact that he’s healthy is important, because we’ve run him pretty hard and we’re going to have to give him some days off.”

Atlanta continues to have trouble retiring Pittsburgh’s Adam Frazier. He was 4-for-5 on Thursday to lift his average to .339 and is now 14-for-38 (.368) for his career at Atlanta’s Truist Park, about 60 miles from his Athens, Ga., home. Frazier has gone 32-for-83 (.386) with eight doubles, one triple and one homer in his last 20 games. He has a league-leading 58 hits.

Braves shortstop Dansby Swanson is showing signs of emerging from a slump. He had three hits, including an opposite-field double and a home run off a high fastball. Swanson had been 2-for-11 on the homestand entering Thursday’s game.

“To see him get on that high fastball that he’s had trouble with in the past,” Snitker said, “I can tell he’s making adjustments in the right direction.”

Atlanta reliever Jacob Webb pitched for the first time since hitting New York’s Kevin Pillar in the face on Tuesday. He started the 10th inning and got one only out, allowing three hits and two runs, one earned, and took the loss.

“It’s a tough situation,” Snitker said. “Wanted to give him a clean inning. There’s not a perfect time.”

Pittsburgh broke a six-game losing streak at Atlanta. The Braves entered the series having won 10 of their last 13 meetings with the Pirates.

