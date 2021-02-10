Albert Almora and Mets finalize $1.25M, 1-year contract

NEW YORK (AP)Outfielder Albert Almora and the New York Mets finalized a $1.25 million, one-year contract Wednesday.

Almora, 26, plays primarily center field and joins a Mets outfield group that includes Brandon Nimmo, Michael Conforto, Jeff McNeil, Guillermo Heredia and Jose Martinez.

Almora became a free agent when the Chicago Cubs failed to offer a contract by the Dec. 2 deadline. He hit .167 with one RBI in 30 at-bats during the pandemic-shortened 2020 season, down from a .236 average, a career-best 12 homers and 32 RBIs in 2019.

