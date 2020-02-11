Ahmed, D-backs agree to $32.5 million, 4-year deal

PHOENIX (AP)The Arizona Diamondbacks have agreed to a $32.5 million, four-year deal with two-time Gold Glove shortstop Nick Ahmed.

The 29-year-old Ahmed avoids his final year of salary arbitration with the deal, which keeps him with the team through 2023. The team announced the deal on Monday.

Ahmed has had a reputation as an elite defensive shortstop since his debut with the D-backs in 2014 and has steadily improved his hitting. He hit a career-high .254 last season with 19 homers and 82 RBIs in 158 games.

The D-backs hope Ahmed can anchor the middle of the team’s defense along with Ketel Marte, who will likely split time between second base and center field. Ahmed won his Gold Gloves in each of the past two seasons.

Ahmed’s signing caps a busy offseason for the D-backs. The moves include signing free agent pitcher Madison Bumgarner and outfielder Kole Calhoun, re-signing outfielder David Peralta and acquiring outfielder Starling Marte in a trade.

Arizona’s pitchers and catchers have their first workout of spring training Wednesday. The full team has its first workout on Feb. 17.

