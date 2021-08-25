After rainout, Cubs, Rockies set for doubleheader

The Colorado Rockies will meet the host Chicago Cubs for a split doubleheader Wednesday, one day after severe weather wiped out what would have been the second installment of a three-game set.

The teams will meet at 1:20 p.m. CT for their regularly scheduled game, followed by a 5:30 p.m. CT contest to make up for Tuesday’s rainout. Both games Wednesday will be seven innings, barring extras.

The Cubs head into the doubleheader feeling good after a 6-4 win in walk-off fashion Monday night. Rafael Ortega belted a tiebreaking, two-run homer to set off a celebration at home plate.

The victory was a long time coming for the Cubs, who had lost a franchise-record 13 games in a row at Wrigley Field. It marked their first home win since July 26.

“That was nice,” Cubs manager David Ross said. “It was just nice to see them experience that. It felt like, for the first time, it was like I was watching this group really have a special moment. It was fun.

“I think it was fun for everybody. The coaches were all excited and in a good mood. We hadn’t heard, ‘Go Cubs, Go,’ in a while, so it was nice.”

The afternoon matchup will feature Rockies right-hander German Marquez (11-9, 3.80 ERA) going up against Cubs right-hander Zach Davies (6-10, 5.04).

Marquez is looking for back-to-back victories after earning a win Aug. 17 against the San Diego Padres. He gave up three runs on five hits in 6 1/3 innings while walking one and striking out four.

In five career starts against the Cubs, Marquez is 1-2 with a 6.66 ERA. He last faced Chicago in 2019.

Meanwhile, Davies is looking to snap a five-start winless drought. His last victory came July 23 against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Since then, he is 0-4 with an 8.25 ERA and 11 homers allowed in 24 innings.

Against the Rockies, Davies is 4-3 with a 4.57 ERA in eight career starts.

The nightcap will feature a pair of young southpaws as the Rockies’ Austin Gomber (9-7, 4.15 ERA) takes on the Cubs’ Justin Steele (2-2, 3.22).

Gomber, 27, has set career highs in victories, innings (106 1/3), strikeouts (103) and several other categories in his first season with Colorado. He is coming off a no-decision against Arizona on Friday in which he allowed three runs on six hits in five innings while walking three and fanning three.

Gomber is 0-0 with a 4.15 ERA in six career games (one start) against the Cubs. The Wednesday outing will be his first time facing Chicago since joining the Rockies via trade with the St. Louis Cardinals before the start of this season.

Steele, 26, will make his third career start and his 14th appearance overall since making his debut earlier this season. He has shown promise with 27 strikeouts in 22 1/3 innings.

This will be Steele’s first matchup against the Rockies.

One player Steele will have to watch out for is Rockies first baseman C.J. Cron, who is hitting .418 (28-for-67) with seven homers and 28 RBIs during August. Cron is riding an 18-game on-base streak.

“C.J., in his history, has been streaking, and he’s in a good spot right now,” Rockies manager Bud Black said.

