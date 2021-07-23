After consecutive meltdowns, Dodgers aim to rebound vs. Rockies

So much for easing David Price back into a starting role.

The Los Angeles Dodgers are in need of a solid outing from the veteran left-hander after consecutive heartbreaking defeats.

Price (4-0, 3.12 ERA) will be on the mound Friday to open a three-game home series against the Colorado Rockies, who will give the ball to right-hander Chi Chi Gonzalez (3-6, 5.99).

In a just-completed, four-game series between two of the best teams in the National League, Dodgers closer Kenley Jansen blew consecutive save chances against the San Francisco Giants.

Los Angeles lost the Wednesday game against the Giants 4-2 after Jansen was tagged for three runs in the ninth inning. The right-hander gave up four more in the ninth Thursday as the Giants rallied for a 5-3 victory.

An inning away from moving into a tie for the NL West lead on Wednesday, the Dodgers are now three games back, with a welcome series against the Rockies awaiting. Los Angeles is 8-2 against Colorado this season, including a three-game sweep at Dodger Stadium in April.

Price was pressed into service as a starter in recent weeks with Clayton Kershaw sidelined due to forearm soreness and Trevor Bauer on administrative leave.

Price’s longest outing of the season came Sunday, when he went 66 pitches over four innings. That outing was at Colorado, and the lefty gave up one run on two hits with one walk and four strikeouts.

He has made two starts and one relief appearance since Bauer was placed on leave, giving up just one run in nine innings.

“I’m happy to be healthy out there. It feels good,” said Price, who is 1-2 with a 4.76 ERA in seven career appearances (four starts) against the Rockies.

The Dodgers are glad to hear it since positive vibes have been hard to come by of late.

“I think this team has absorbed gut punches many times over,” Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said. “Where most teams or people fold, we don’t do that, so we will get ready to go (Friday) to win a baseball game.”

Los Angeles already was without starting shortstop Corey Seager (hand), and right fielder Mookie Betts (hip) has not started the past five games. In addition, All-Star Max Muncy will miss the Colorado series while on paternity leave.

The Rockies had the day off Thursday and enter off a 6-3 home victory against the Seattle Mariners on Wednesday. Despite its losing ways against the Dodgers this season, Colorado did rally for a 6-5 victory in 10 innings over Los Angeles on Sunday.

Gonzalez faced the Dodgers in his most recent start, getting roughed up for seven runs on nine hits over four innings on July 16 in Denver. The Dodgers had a five-run first inning against Gonzalez in an eventual 10-4 victory, capped by a three-run home run from Chris Taylor.

“I wish I just had a better feel for the breaking pitch early on, and I’m sure that five-run inning wouldn’t have happened,” Gonzalez said.

Cody Bellinger had a two-run single in that five-run first inning but is 0-for-25 since.

In eight career appearances (five starts) against the Dodgers, Gonzalez is 2-2 with a 4.78 ERA.

