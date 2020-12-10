Adam Eaton and White Sox finalize $8 million, 1-year deal

CHICAGO (AP)Outfielder Adam Eaton and the Chicago White Sox have reunited, finalizing a one-year contract on Thursday that guarantees $8 million.

Eaton gets $7 million next season, and the White Sox have an $8.5 million option for 2022 with a $1 million buyout.

Eaton played for Chicago from 2014-16 and was dealt to the Washington Nationals at the December 2016 winter meetings for current ace Lucas Giolito, right-hander Dane Dunning and pitcher Reynaldo Lopez. That trade was made one a day after the White Sox dealt former ace Chris Sale to Boston for infielder Yoan Moncada and pitcher Michael Kopech, launching a rebuild that helped vault Chicago to the playoffs last season.

Eaton helped the Nationals win the World Series in 2019. They declined their option on him after he hit .226 in 41 games last season.

Eaton replaces Nomar Mazara, who struggled last season after being acquired from Texas. Eaton figures to play alongside Gold Glove center fielder Luis Robert, with slugger Eloy Jimenez in left and Adam Engel likely the fourth outfielder.

Eaton would get $100,000 for winning the MVP award, $90,000 for second, $80,000 third, $70,000 for fourth and $60,000 for fifth. He would earn $100,000 for World Series MVP, $75,000 for League Championship Series MVP, $25,000 for Gold Glove, $15,000 for Silver Slugger, $25.000 for All-Star election, $15,000 for All-Star selection and $50,000 for making The Sports News all-star team.

—

