Acuña scratched from Braves’ lineup with stiff back

NEW YORK (AP)Ronald Acuna Jr. was scratched from the Atlanta Braves’ lineup Wednesday night against the New York Mets because of lower back tightness.

The 23-year-old star was removed not long before batting practice at Citi Field.

”Came in today, his back was stiff. So they’re going to work on him and be kind of a day-to-day thing,” Braves manager Brian Snitker said. ”I think just probably the wear and tear. You know, sometimes I think we get in these different hotels and things like that and the beds are different, but it was just enough that they don’t want him to play today. So, like I say, they’re working on him right now. We’ll see how he is tomorrow.”

Acuna was replaced in right field by Ehire Adrianza. Braves shortstop Dansby Swanson moved up from sixth to bat in Acuna’s leadoff spot.

Acuna ranks among the major league leaders in several key offensive categories. He began the day hitting .285 with 20 home runs, 45 RBIs and a .996 OPS. The 2018 NL Rookie of the Year was leading the league in runs (58) and was tied for first in stolen bases (15).

