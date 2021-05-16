Aaron Judge, Yankees try to complete sweep of Orioles

Aaron Judge powered the visiting Yankees to victories in the first two games of their series with the Orioles. He’ll try to keep rolling Sunday as New York looks to finish a sweep of the weekend set.

Judge hit a two-run homer in Saturday’s 8-2 victory over the Orioles and finished the night 2-for-4 with those two RBI and two runs scored. That comes after he belted two homers and drove in two runs — also scoring twice — in the 5-4 victory in Friday’s series opener.

Overall, Judge has been part of a New York offense that’s hit well in Camden Yards in recent years. The Yankees finished with 13 hits in Saturday’s win, a game that saw New York post three runs in the first, two more in the second and cruise from there.

According to MLB Stats, Judge now has 23 homers in 59 career games versus the Orioles. That’s the highest number he’s hit against any other major league team.

Gary Sanchez’s two-run single was the big hit in the first before Judge hit his blast in the second. Luke Voit — 0-for-10 this season since his return — also finished with two hits and two RBIs. Baltimore also gifted the Yankees with one run on a balk and another on a passed ball.

Domingo German (3-2) gave up one run in six innings to help the Yankees win their second straight.

Meanwhile, some of the Yankees’ injury problems continued. New York manager Aaron Boone said that outfielder Aaron Hicks will be placed on the injured list due to a torn tendon sheath in his left wrist. Hicks tried to hit in the cages on Saturday but apparently struggled, and surgery could be on the horizon if things worsen.

Also, Giancarlo Stanton sat out again due to tightness in his left quadriceps. He’s missed the first two games of this series. Boone said Friday that he wanted to give Stanton a few days’ rest and see how much the power hitter improves.

“I don’t want to put a timetable on it other than to say it’s day-to-day, and we’ll see how he is (this weekend),” Boone said. “He could be down a couple of days, but I’m hoping it’s not more than that.”

Jordan Montgomery (2-1, 3.96) starts for the Yankees in the series finale. MLB.com said that he’s holding a 1.64 ERA in 11 innings after two starts versus Baltimore this season. He is 3-1 with a 2.63 ERA in nine career starts against the Orioles.

Baltimore, meanwhile, had not decided who would take the ball Sunday. Manager Brandon Hyde said after Saturday’s loss that he could use an opener and do a bullpen game.

Also, Hyde said the Orioles could make a move to call up someone for pitching help.

“I’m thinking about it right now,” Hyde said. “I might do an opener. We’ll figure it out.”

The Orioles keep struggling on offense even though their pitching has been much better this year. But Jorge Lopez gave up five runs in the first two innings Saturday and threw 71 pitches to make it through those two frames.

Lopez did not have great command in the loss. He hit one batter, fell behind in counts, and the Yankees pounded him even though the right-hander has done well earlier in games this season.

Trey Mancini and Ramon Urias both drove in a run in the loss on Saturday.

–Field Level Media