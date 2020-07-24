4 more MLB players positive for COVID, raising total to 84

NEW YORK (AP)Four baseball players and two staff tested positive for COVID-19 in the past week.

There have been 99 new positive tests since intake screening began June 27, Major League Baseball and the players’ association said Friday. That represents 0.3% of 32,640 samples and includes 84 players and 15 staff.

The 10 positive tests in the past week were among 10,939 monitoring samples, a rate of 0.05%.

There have been 29 positives among 28,888 monitoring samples, a rate of 0.1%, of which 22 positives were for players.

Twenty-eight teams have had a positive test for an individual required to undergo testing.

