WASHINGTON (AP)Stephen Strasburg went on the 10-day injured list Thursday as the 2019 World Series MVP continues his return from thoracic outlet surgery, one of a series of moves the Washington Nationals made to set their 28-man active roster for opening day.

Right-handed reliever Will Harris was put on the 60-day IL after right pectoral surgery, lefty Seth Romero was recalled and placed on the 60-day IL with a strained left calf, and infielder Ehire Adrianza went on the 10-day IL with that same issue.

Washington selected the contracts of right-handed pitcher Victor Arano, infielder Maikel Franco and utility man Dee Strange-Gordon and recalled infielder Lucius Fox from Triple-A Rochester.

Right-hander Gabe Klobosits was designated for assignment.

Washington starts the season carrying 15 pitchers – 10 relievers – two catchers, six infielders and five outfielders. The Nationals start by hosting a four-game series against the NL East rival New York Mets, with the opener scheduled for Thursday night.

Strasburg has pitched fewer than 30 innings over the past two seasons combined, getting shut down early each year because he needed an operation.

He led the NL with 209 innings in the regular season in 2019, then threw another 36 1/3 in the postseason while going 5-0 and helping the Nationals win the franchise’s first World Series title.

Washington rewarded him with a $245 million, seven-year contract before the 2020 season, but he has made a total of seven starts since.

