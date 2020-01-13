Mitch Garver holds baseball camp for good cause

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE N.M. (KRQE)- Minnesota Twins catcher and Albuquerque’s own, Mitch Garver held his “Baseball Camp for Kids” on Sunday at the Albuquerque Baseball Academy. Garver takes a lot of pride in giving back to the community and enjoys seeing the growth of giving in the local baseball community.

“So, it started a few years ago with the Justin Solomon Fund. He came down with leukemia and he had been battling that for a few years and he was a guy that played here at ABA. It’s kind of expanded to Grinders for Grace and she is here today, she had a successful brain surgery about a year ago, and the Kuhn family over at Valley, we got Faith in here and we are taking care of them and making sure they have everything they need. It just keeps expanding to more families and more people are reaching out. we do everything we can to help them”, said Mitch Garver.

With his two baseball camps, Garver raised around $15,000.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Erica's Monday Morning Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Erica's Monday Morning Forecast"
More Weather Video Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

The Series Ep2: Social Pressure ➞