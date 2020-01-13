Mitch Garver holds baseball camp for good cause

ALBUQUERQUE N.M. (KRQE)- Minnesota Twins catcher and Albuquerque’s own, Mitch Garver held his “Baseball Camp for Kids” on Sunday at the Albuquerque Baseball Academy. Garver takes a lot of pride in giving back to the community and enjoys seeing the growth of giving in the local baseball community.

“So, it started a few years ago with the Justin Solomon Fund. He came down with leukemia and he had been battling that for a few years and he was a guy that played here at ABA. It’s kind of expanded to Grinders for Grace and she is here today, she had a successful brain surgery about a year ago, and the Kuhn family over at Valley, we got Faith in here and we are taking care of them and making sure they have everything they need. It just keeps expanding to more families and more people are reaching out. we do everything we can to help them”, said Mitch Garver.

With his two baseball camps, Garver raised around $15,000.