Melvin Gordon returns to Broncos practice following DUI arrest

DENVER (KDVR) — Thirty-six hours after being charged with a driving under the influence, Melvin Gordon was back at practice for the Broncos on Thursday.

“What the league will do will be pretty substantial,” said Head Coach Vic Fangio, pointing out that the collectively bargained penalty for a DUI by the league is now three games. “We’ll make a decision (on Gordon’s availability) by game time.”

Drew Lock was unlimited for a second straight day on the practice field. Fangio acknowledged that his second-year signal-caller had a “good” practice, but wouldn’t tip his hand on his plans for Sunday. As for tight end Noah Fant — he called his chances of playing Sunday as “50/50” but was more pessimistic on cornerback A.J. Bouye.

“He’s eligible to play (after 3 weeks on the Injured List), but I think it’s doubtful that he will play,” Fangio said.

Fangio also said that while he expects Phillip Lindsay to play, he questioned for how long.

“I think we’ll have to be smart in how we use him. I don’t think there’s a perfect formula, other than being aware that you can’t use him for a full load,” he said.

Many, including Lindsay and Gordon, expected to see those two in the same backfield against the Patriots — but that was during preparations for this matchup last week. Unfortunately, just enough has happened since then to make you wonder about those possibilities.