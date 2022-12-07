ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) — UNM women’s basketball is back in the win column. The Lobos got 23 points and 13 rebounds from forward Shaiquel McGruder Wednesday night to defeat Abilene Christian 71-61.

Defensively, the Lobos were able to force the Wildcats into 15 turnovers. The Lobos had 9 and were also beaten in rebounds 37-34. ACU made the game competitive all the way through. They trailed 37-28 at halftime but outscored the Lobos 19-14 in the third period to make the game closer.

The Wildcats made it a one-possession game in the fourth quarter before the Lobos started to pull away again. Four Lobos scored in double figures. LaTascya Duff finished the game with 19 points while Paula Rues scored 11 points and pulled down 8 rebounds.

Amaya Brown scored 10 points in the Lobos victory. Abilene Christian was led by Aspen Thornton. She finished with 17 points. With the win, the Lobos improved to 5-4. They will host rival New Mexico State Sunday at 2 pm.

Abilene Christian dropped to 4-4 with the loss and will play at Oral Roberts Sunday at 1pm mountain time.