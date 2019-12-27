Closings & Delays
Matt Moore signs deal to pitch in Japan

ALBUQUERQUE N.M. (KRQE)- Former Moriarty Fighting Pinto, Matt Moore, has signed a professional contract to pitch in Japan this next season. Moore has reportedly signed a 1-year contract with the SoftBank Hawks out of Japan’s Nippon Professional Baseball league, for $3.5 million.

Moore had his season cut short last year with the Detroit Tigers after attaining a torn meniscus in his right knee in his second start. He will begin his season in Japan in late April and the season will run until October.

The SoftBank Hawks have won the last 3 titles in Japan’s Nippon Professional Baseball league.

