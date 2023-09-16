ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Former UNM Receiver Terance Mathis will be honored at the Rio Grande rivalry game. He is being recognized for his upcoming College Football Hall of Fame induction.

Mathis is the second Lobo to make it into the College Football Hall of Fame, joining Brian Urlacher.

Mathis played at UNM from 1985 to ’87 and again in 1989. He finished his career as the first player in school history with 250 receptions, 4,000 receiving yards, and 6,000 all-purpose yards.

Mathis went on to play with three NFL teams from 1990 to 2002. He made the Pro Bowl and was a second-team all-pro. Mathis will be officially inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in Las Vegas in December.