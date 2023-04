AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Tee times and groupings have been announced for the final round of the 2023 Masters Tournament.

1st Tee

12:30 P.M. | Tony Finau, Sahith Theegala

12:39 P.M. | Tom Kim, Keegan Bradley

12:49 P.M. | Phil Mickelson, Jordan Spieth

12:58 P.M. | Ryan Fox, Taylor Moore

1:08 P.M. | Sungjae Im, Kyoung-Hoon Lee

1:17 P.M. | Joaquin Niemann, Cameron Young

1:27 P.M. | Scottie Scheffler, Matt Fitzpatrick

1:36 P.M. | Gary Woodland, Jason Day

1:46 P.M. | Justin Rose, Shane Lowry

1:55 P.M. | Xander Schauffele, Patrick Reed

2:05 P.M. | Collin Morikawa, Sam Bennett

2:14 P.M. | Hideki Matsuyama, Russell Henley

2:24 P.M. | Viktor Hovland, Patrick Cantlay

2:33 P.M. | Brooks Koepka, Jon Ramn

10th Tee