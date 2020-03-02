PHOTOS: Remembering Tiger’s magical 2019 at The Masters

AUGUSTA, GEORGIA – APRIL 14: Tiger Woods of the United States celebrates winning the Masters during the final roubnd at Augusta National Golf Club on April 14, 2019 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) – The world was watching in April 2019 as Tiger Woods won his fifth Masters title.

The 43-year-old Woods shot a 2-under 70 for one-stroke victory and his 15th major championship. But it was his first since the 2008 U.S. Open, capping a remarkable recovery from debilitating injuries and embarrassing personal problems.



Woods showed he still had the game to compete with the world’s best. It was his first victory of any kind since 2013.



This is the first time Woods has ever come from behind on the final day to win a major championship, leaving him three behind Jack Nicklaus’ record of 18 major titles.

Here’s a look back at some of the top images from Woods’ magical Masters in 2019.