Making Up A Saints Fan

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA– As football stadiums are still empty and sports bars are either capacity restricted or closed, NFL fans have had some very creative ways to celebrate their teams. One local makeup artist in New Orleans is helping to make at-home fans, stadium appropriate.

Stephanie Nery is a professional makeup artist and says now is the time to think outside the box on how to be a spirited sports fan as we continue to stay socially distant because of COVID-19.

“Some of my clients love big and love extravagant and love to go all out because Halloween is just around the corner,” says Stephanie Nery.

Stephanie is no stranger to transformations and she got her start doing make up in Rio De Janiero, Brazil. She has a very diverse portfolio that includes, doing behind the scenes makeup for the NFL and NBA, doing cosplay body paint and prosthetics, Zombie themed weddings, Mardi Gras Balls and glamour photo shoots.

Stephanie also captures the excitement of stadium games in some of her clients saying, “I think that you need to have fun wherever you are and you’ll feel happy to be watching a Saints game and imagining that you were in the dome. It’s a way that we can be together but not together.”

