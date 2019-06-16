Local woman wins Race Walk gold medal on day one of Senior Games

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- The 2019 Senior Games are now in full swing in Albuquerque. Day one of competition wrapped up on Saturday, and one local woman has already taken home a gold medal.

“It’s an honor to compete for New Mexico and I am thrilled to bring home a medal for our state and to met wonderful participants from all over. It’s wonderful seeing them here, we have a great turnout from all over the state and the nation”, said Mandy Owens.

Mandy Owens won the 50-54 age group 1500M Race Walk on Saturday at the UNM Track & Field Complex. This marks her first medal this year, but her 2nd gold medal in the past two years.