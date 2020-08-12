Zane Martin leaving Lobo basketball

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – He called his first two seasons at New Mexico blessed after transferring from Towson University. Lobos guard Zane Martin announced on his Twitter account Tuesday that he was leaving the Lobos and entering the transfer portal.

Martin thanked teammates and the Lobo coaching staff in a post on social media. He also explained why it was time to go, saying it was out of his control. “The uncertainty around sports in the state of New Mexico and the Mountain West Conference and also my own physical and mental safety, have made it impossible for me to stay here,” said Martin.

Lobos Head coach Paul Weir released a statement on Martin’s departure. “I am totally supportive of Zane’s decision and we wish him all the best going forward,” said Weir in a press release. “We are in incredibly uncertain times and his health and happiness is our top priority.”

Martin played in 33 games last season, starting in 18. He averaged a little over ten points and nearly three rebounds per game.