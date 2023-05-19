ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Zack Cole calls it an opportunity for him and his family. The now, former Santa Fe high boys basketball coach, is now the leader of the Cleveland Storm boys basketball team. The 43-year-old Cole replaces Sean Jimenez, who led the Storm to a Class 5A state title in 2021.

Cole spent the last seven seasons at Santa Fe high where he compiled a 125-63 record. Cole won four district titles along the way and took the Demons to the Class 5A championship game in 2019.

Cole beat out a strong candidates list for the job that included former La Cueva coach Frank Castillo, Highland coach Justin Woody, Manzano coach Andrew Dunnell, and Las Cruces coach William Benjamin. Cleveland athletic director Matt Martinez said Cole had an edge because he had the resume that they were looking for to get the job done at Cleveland.