ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – UNM Lobos running back Zach Vigil said he has put on about 20 pounds and has figured out college football. The 5’10,” 179-pound Vigil entered his collegiate career after winning the Gatorade New Mexico Player of the Year honors in 2021. Vigil hopes he can contribute to the Lobos’ efforts in the backfield this season.

The Lobos are very deep at the running back position.

“I think we have some dogs in the running back room, probably one of the best running back rooms in the nation that nobody knows about,” said Vigil. “I learn a lot from the guys, especially Dorian, Bill, Drew, C Dub, and Sherrod. I learn from all of them. We each bring something to the table that we can each learn from. Like, we’re not just going head to head against each other. We’re trying to help each other become the best back that we can be.”

Vigil, a sophomore in 2023, played in nine games as a true freshman in 2022, mostly on special teams. He had a good spring and is doing well in fall camp. That might help Vigil get on the field for some plays during the regular season.

“Zach’s doing really good,” said UNM Head Football Coach Danny Gonzales. “He’s probably our best pass protector. When we get into a passing situation, he does a great job, knows all the assignments, and he’s a tough guy. He’s got a bright future. People forget he was just a true freshman last year. So, he’s going to be around here for a long time.”

Vigil said he got his pass-blocking skills from his brothers and father. They all played the game as linemen in high school.