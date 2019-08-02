Zach Tyler earned IFBB Pro Card In Las Vegas, Nevada

ALBUQUERQUE N.M. (KRQE) – The state of New Mexico now has its second male professional bodybuilder. Zach Tyler earned his pro card this past weekend in Las Vegas, Nevada, after placing second at the NPC USA Championships.

“In middle school and high school, it was just this almost unachievable goal. But it’s like, that’s what we want, and that’s what we are going for, and when it actually happened it still hasn’t fully set in…and you know it’s almost been a week now, but it’s definitely cool,” said Zach Tyler.

Tyler is now excited to head into his pro career in bodybuilding. He competes in the Classic Physique Division, which takes height and weight into account, and he owes a lot of his success to his trainer and New Mexico’s other IFBB Pro, JoJo Ntiforo.

“He’s just got so much experience and so much knowledge in the sport, and it’s really cool to share that passion with someone,” said Tyler. “Right off the bat, I could see it. You know, we kind of talked and I could see how hungry he was. He reminded me of myself as a kid. He just had that kid in the candy store type of mentality,” said JoJo Ntiforo.