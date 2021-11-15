Zach Prince hired as New Mexico United’s new head coach

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico United didn’t need to look far to find its next coach. The team announced Zach Prince will lead the team as head coach and technical director, placing Troy Lesesne.

Prince has been with New Mexico United from the start serving as the club’s first assistant coach for three and a half years helping the team to playoffs twice and an appearance in the Open Cup Quarterfinal in 2019.

This will be Prince’s first professional head coaching job and he will take over the team’s program immediately. “I’m not scared of the challenge. I’m not nervous of the pressure. I look at that as something I can thrive in, so I can’t wait to get started,” Prince said.

Prince will be the second New Mexico United coach in team history.

