ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Sandia High School’s Zach Kmatz had a solid junior season for the Matador baseball team this year. He held a 1.58 ERA, racked up 61 strikeouts, and he also threw a shutout against La Cueva in the State Quarterfinals.

After that solid performance in the State Tournament, Kmatz announced his commitment to Oregon State. This was a huge feat for the junior pitcher, as he says he mainly received small school offers prior to this year. “At the beginning of the year we played Las Cruces and I hit 92 MPH, and that’s when TCU and Oregon State started reaching out. That Cruces game, that’s when I realized that I could go to a pretty good prestigious baseball school”, said Zach Kmatz.

Oregon States Baseball program is well known across the country, and it’s also where Zach’s older brother Jacob currently plays. Jacob Kmatz was also a stand-out pitcher for Sandia, and now a sophomore for the Beavers, Jacob is in the starting rotation for Oregon State.

“He was like, I am so proud of you, you have worked your butt off, and you deserve it. Its pretty cool that I might get a chance to go play with him”, said Zach.

Zach went from thinking that he would have to play baseball at a Junior College, to now earning an offer from a prestigious Division I Program. Zach understands that hard work still lies ahead, but he is confident in his work ethic and hopes to win along the way.

“Well, I knew I had the potential in me I just didn’t think I would get to this level. I am just trying to work hard and win every single championship at every single level, and it would be really cool if I got that next year”, said Zach