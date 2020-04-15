Yankees catcher responds to Albuquerque girl’s artwork

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – In this edition of the "Sports Desk" we start with Lobo men's basketball, as they have been recruiting hard in the offseason. The University of New Mexico loses four players from this past season heading into 2021 but Head Coach Paul Weir knows what gaps he needs to fill in the roster moving forward.

"I think out biggest needs, or where I am really trying to attack the most is point guard, first and foremost. I feel like, you know obviously we need to get deeper there, we need to have good solid point guard play. We went into last year with two point guards on our roster and unfortunately halfway through we didn't have either of them. So, we are trying to make sure that doesn't happen again, and then obviously with Vance moving on, we have a little bit of a hole upfront as well. We have some big men that we like, but they are inexperienced and trying to kind of find someone that can fit upfront or maybe two guys to kind of help with the load up there, I think that's where our focus is," said Weir.