ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) — Teton Saltes is ready to get back to playing professional football. The former University of New Mexico offensive lineman will get that opportunity with the Arlington Renegades in the new XFL.

The Renegades selected Saltes as the third overall pick of the XFL Draft last week.

“It was humbling,” said Saltes, “Like I said, going from an undrafted guy. Even in the USFL, you know, I wasn’t the first tackle picked by Michigan. Just seeing how I’ve progressed throughout my career, to go from like a completely unknown guy to a third overall pick, It’s cool for me to see and my family.”

Saltes is in the Sports Office this week talking about his journey and why he continues to pursue the possibility of returning to the NFL, where he had a brief stint with the New York Jets.

“I’ve had to become a pro football player,” said Saltes, “I’ve had to man, not just on the field, but with everything, with my diet, with my schedule, with just being on top of everything. The difference between the ones who make it and the ones that don’t is the ones that made it never gave up.”