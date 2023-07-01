ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The 2021 and 2022 Isotopes fan favorite is back with the team. Wynton Bernard rejoined the Isotopes on Friday and made his first start with the team this season on Saturday.

Following his standout 2022 campaign that resulted in his first-ever Major League playing time, Bernard began 2023 with the Toronto Blue Jays organization. He spent the entirety of the season with AAA Buffalo and was released on Wednesday. Within a few hours, he was picked up by the Rockies.

“My little slogan is baseball be baseballing, you never know what’s going to happen,” said Bernard. “So, things turned around real quick. I was like, I am coming back home, I have been here the past couple of years, and every time I come and play here, it’s always so joyful, like something about the energy that the fans bring and just the atmosphere, the staff, everybody, it just feels good to be here.”