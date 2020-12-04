World boxing champ Angelo Leo first title defense delayed due to COVID-19

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico boxing fans have been waiting for December 19. That was going to be the date of WBO Junior Featherweight Champion Angelo Leo’s first title defense.

Leo found out this week that he tested positive for COVID-19. The fight against Stephen Fulton has been pushed back to January, a date for which has not been announced.

“I feel great,” said Leo. “I feel like I’m ready to go. I don’t feel no [sic] symptoms. I was really disappointed, considering how hard I trained.”

Leo won the, then vacant, title back in August in a unanimous decision over Tramiane Williams. Fulton was supposed to be the opponent in that fight, but he tested positive for COVID-19. Williams, who was undefeated at the time, filled in for a shot at the title. Leo punished Williams with a barrage of body shots on his way to victory.

He feels like he needs to continue to be very convincing in the ring, as he prepares to defend his title for the first time. “I still got a lot to prove to everyone,” said Leo. “I feel like a lot of people still have their doubts about me and with this fight, with my next fight, I will be able to prove a lot to a lot of people.” Leo is 20-0 in the ring. Fulton is 18-0.