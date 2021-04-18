Lobo Women’s Soccer wins Mountain West regular-season title Saturday

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – UNM Women’s Soccer won the 2021 Mountain West Regular Season Title on Saturday in a thrilling 3-2 overtime victory over San Diego State. With this win, UNM punches their ticket to the NCAA Tournament.

SDSU took the early lead in this game, but UNM would answer in the first half, as they scored two goals to make the score 2-1 at the break. That would be the score for most of the second half, but SDSU would tie the game in the 89th minute, which would send this match into overtime.

OT was just as exciting, as UNM stopped a couple of SDSU goal opportunities. And then 5:25 into the OT period, UNM would find the net off of the foot of Jadyn Edwards. This 3-2 victory marks UNM’s first Mountain West title win since 2011.

The Lobos will find out who they play in the first round of the NCAA tournament on Monday. First-round games are slated to begin on April 27 and 28.