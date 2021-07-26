WMLL All-Star Team will play in first regional game on Monday morning against Oklahoma

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The West Mesa Little League, majors softball all-star team will play in their first regional game on Monday in Waco, Texas. The team was supposed to play Colorado on Sunday, but COVID-19 changed those plans.

“One of the young ladies from Colorado fell ill. They gave her a COVID test, she tested positive and they disqualified them,” said Head Coach Anthony Valentin. West Mesa now has one win under their belt as they head into a tough match-up on Monday against Oklahoma.

“I think we will be ready to go. Oklahoma is tough, they are a big strong team. So, we are going to have to hold them to singles and then of course we are going to have to put in play against their pitchers, but we have speed. So, its going to be speed vs power and you know we just want to make our state proud,” said Valentin.

That game is scheduled to start at 9 a.m. and it will be shown on ESPN+.