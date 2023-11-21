ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It’s another hurdle cleared for New Mexico United, with city councilors approving a lease agreement for a new soccer stadium at Balloon Fiesta Park Monday night. So, what’s next for the team’s multi-million dollar project?

United is targeting a first game in the future stadium by Spring 2026; but before that, there are a few more critical steps.

The quest for a permanent home for the soccer team is another step closer to reality after two key city government panel votes in the franchise’s favor. “To see the EPC [Environmental Planning Commission] vote 8 to 1 and city council vote 7-2 it just means this is a project everybody sees is good for the community, good for the team, and good for Balloon Fiesta,” says Peter Trevisani, Club President and CEO of New Mexico United.

With the city approving a site for the stadium and a lease agreement, we asked the team’s majority owner: what’s next? “The next step is to just exhale. That was a big moment and so we’re going to reflect on that. We’re going to get right-to-work meeting with the city going through the timeline. Meeting with some builders, meeting with investors, meeting with our ownership group. So we’re really just pushing all of that process along,” Trevisani says.

Part of the timeline in the lease agreement calls for a financing plan to be outlined by around the Fall of 2024. So far, the team says it will spend $30 million dollars of private money on the stadium, while around $13 million dollars in state Capital Outlay funding will go towards building out the infrastructure surrounding it.

If appeals don’t cause any delays, the lease outlines construction beginning around the end of September 2024. “We have done some renderings, we needed to see what a site could look like to make sure it fit in with everyone’s plans: our plans, the city’s plans, Balloon Fiesta’s plans. It’s something that actually was symbiotic with the neighborhoods so putting it in a place that kept light to a minimum, reduced noise, kept it as low level as possible,” Trevisani says.

The ultimate goal? To have the stadium ready by kickoff for their 2026 season. “Our season generally starts off in March, and our goal is in March of 2026 to have our first game be at this facility,” Trevisanis says.

Trevisanis says the stadium will likely be built in phases, eventually taking up seven acres of Balloon Fiesta Park.

The big question facing the stadium now is whether anyone will appeal the changes to the Balloon Fiesta Park Master Plan and the Stadium Site Plan. Opponents have until December 4 to make a filing with the city.