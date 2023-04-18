LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – Another NMSU men’s basketball player has entered the transfer portal. The latest Aggie to leave the program is the hometown kid, William “Deuce” Benjamin.

Benjamin announced his transfer via Twitter with a personal message describing his dream of playing for the program as a child and his reasons for his transfer.

“Due to the actions of others (which I will not go into here), that dream turned into a nightmare,” Benjamin wrote. “Adding insult to injury, Coach Hooten recently informed me that it would be in my best interest to continue my education and basketball career elsewhere. I would like to thank the community of Las Cruces for their love and support.”

The former Las Cruces High star and 2021 New Mexico Gatorade player of the year redshirted this season and goes into the transfer portal with four years of eligibility remaining.

The 6-1 guard averaged 25.3 points, 5.7 rebounds, 6.9 assists, and 2.8 steals per game as a senior. Benjamin also led the Bulldawgs to three consecutive championship games, including a win in 2020.