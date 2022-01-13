When will the future begin for MMA fighter Chris Brown?

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Jackson and Wink fighter, Chris Brown, is hoping to advance his MMA career Friday night in Dallas, Texas, as he is fighting Steve Jones on the main card of LFA 121. Brown, nicknamed “The Future” had a promising start to his career but has repeatedly struggled to get in the octagon.

The Welterweight fighter has a career record of 7-3, with his most recent bout in July ending in a victory. He then hit a bump in the road as his opponent backed out, which has been a common occurrence. Brown has had multiple fights canceled which have been extremely frustrating but he believes his upcoming fight against Jones could be the one to elevate his career. “I thought I was going to get a title fight after the last one but they told me they wanted me to do one more,” said Brown. “I’m definitely the better striker and the better wrestler so. It’s a fight that I wanted before. I’m glad he stuck with fighting me this time.”

Brown did not make weight on weigh-in day but the fight will continue with Brown paying a penalty to Jones. Coverage of the fight card begins at 2 p.m. on UFC Fight Pass.