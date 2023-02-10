CARLSBAD, N.M. (KRQE) – A New Mexico high school football player is Power Five bound. Carlsbad offensive lineman Tylen Gonzalez has committed to play for the University of Arizona beginning in the fall.

The 6’7″, 290-pound lineman is expecting to play left tackle for the Wildcats and hopes to show off his technique and physicality at the next level. In addition to playing on offense, Gonzalez played defense in high school and is a multi-sport athlete that also does basketball and track.

He knows that the level of competition he is about to face is unlike anything he’s ever seen, but he believes that his combination of size and skills is what makes him a challenge for opposing players.

“As o-lineman, we’re not the big superstars you see catching touchdown passes, but we really put in the work. You have to be aggressive and mean, and I guess [Arizona] saw it in me.”

In addition to Arizona, Gonzalez gained the attention of multiple programs across the county, including UNM, NMSU, Kansas State, Texas State, and Washington as well as some interest from Tennessee. As for why he chose UofA, Gonzalez listed the business program, family atmosphere, and proximity to home as his deciding factors.

While Tucson is around a seven-hour drive from Carlsbad, he said that his family intends to make the trip for every game. He will report to Arizona on June 1.