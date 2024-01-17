ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – In a few months, the Savannah Bananas will bring their “World Famous Baseball Circus” to Rio Grande Credit Union Field at Isotopes Park. A total of 33,000 people entered the ticket lottery for the two games in Albuquerque, according to Nick Alo, ticket operations coordinator for the Savannah Bananas.

While the lottery is the main official way to get tickets, it is now closed. And not every entry into the lottery is guaranteed a seat at the game. “Folks are drawn from a completely random lottery. The drawing happens about two months prior to the game dates,” said Alo, adding that those who are drawn from the lottery will have the opportunity to purchase up to five tickets.

A total of 13,500 tickets will be available for each of the two games on April 20–21 in Albuquerque. The likelihood that someone who entered the lottery will be able to get at least one ticket to one of the Albuquerque games is approximately 82%.

Alo said that there are two types of tickets that can be purchased. “We have our open seating, which is a first come, first served style of seating in the stadium seating bowl. Those are $35 no fees, no taxes, nothing. $35 is $35. And then, very limited each night, we have what’s called our VIP meet and greet tickets, which are a pregame meet and greet on the field with the team and the characters. You get early entrance and you get first pick of the seating bowl. Those tickets are $100,” Alo said.

Those who missed the lottery deadline on Dec. 1 are added to a waitlist. The waitlist will provide information about how to enter the 2025 lottery to see a game. “Now the waitlist is not a place where you have an opportunity to purchase tickets,” Alo explained.

The two-game stint in Albuquerque marks the team’s first visit to New Mexico. Alo said the team is very excited to visit a new area. “We know Albuquerque is going to be an awesome set of shows, and we can’t wait,” Alo added.

To learn more about the Savannah Bananas and “banana ball,” which is their unique take on baseball, read our other coverage here.