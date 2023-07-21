ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The West Mesa Mustangs proved to be a hard out during the 2022 football season. Their quarterback and the weapons around him were the difference. Six foot three, 195 pound Elijah Brody is back for seconds under center. The left-handed quarterback is ready to make more problems for opponents in 2023 as he builds a resume to attract more college coaches.

Brody has two offers so far, from New Mexico and New Mexico Highlands. A strong offensive line and speed at the receiver position will help the Mustangs put on another good showing in 2023. Brody talks about that and what he did in the offseason in Van Tate’s Sports Office.